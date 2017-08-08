Kyle Busch Ready to Take a Bow at Michigan

Saturday afternoon, in the heart of the Irish Hills of Michigan, Kyle Busch will strap into his No. 51 Toyota Tundra for the final time this season. The LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway will mark Busch's 10th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the two-mile track.

In his nine previous NCWTS starts at Michigan, Busch has one win and an impressive seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes. The 32-year-old found Victory Lane in 2015, which was the last time he piloted the No. 51 Toyota Tundra at the track. Busch took the green flag from the 10th position and led a race-high 44 laps en route to the victory.

This weekend in the state known for its Great Lakes, Busch will be pulling double-duty at the oval track. Saturday, he will race 100 laps in the No. 51 Textron Off Road Toyota Tundra for the NCWTS and Sunday he will compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). Busch has one MENCS win at Michigan in 2011, where he started 17th and raced his way to the front of the pack, leading 22 laps before crossing the finish line first.

The owner-driver has two Truck Series wins this season in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra and hopes he can add a third win to the list after Saturday's race. In his first win of 2017, Busch led 91 laps en route to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway earlier this season. One week after that win, Busch found Victory Lane again at Charlotte Motor Speedway after leading a race-high 90 laps.

Although Michigan is Busch's last race in the No. 51 Tundra this season, Rowdy fans will have a chance to see Busch back on track for KBM in the No. 46 Tundra on Aug. 16 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Busch is confident that after the 100-lap race Saturday afternoon, he will have a chance to take his signature bow in front of the fans with the winning checkered flag in hand once again in the Irish Hills of Michigan.

KBM PR