Brad Keselowski To Honor Family With Throwback Paint Schemes

Brad Keselowski will honor his family's rich racing heritage at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on September 3 with throwback paint schemes on the No. 19 and No. 29 Ford F-150s. The BKR team owner's father, Bob Keselowski, and uncle, Ron Keselowski, joined Brad on Tuesday night's Race Hub on FS1 to unveil the unique throwback paint schemes.
No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150
The No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150 features the purple and white paint scheme that adorned Ron's cars in both USAC and what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In a span of five seasons from 1970-74, the Troy, Michigan, resident scored 11 top-10 finishes in 68 starts as a driver, highlighted by a pair of fifth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons at Michigan International Speedway. He also worked closely with Brad during the early days of his racing career.