Brad Keselowski To Honor Family With Throwback Paint Schemes

01 Aug 2017
Brad Keselowski To Honor Family With Throwback Paint Schemes BKR Photo

 Brad Keselowski will honor his family's rich racing heritage at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on September 3 with throwback paint schemes on the No. 19 and No. 29 Ford F-150s. The BKR team owner's father, Bob Keselowski, and uncle, Ron Keselowski, joined Brad on Tuesday night's Race Hub on FS1 to unveil the unique throwback paint schemes.  

 

No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150
The No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150 features the purple and white paint scheme that adorned Ron's cars in both USAC and what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. In a span of five seasons from 1970-74, the Troy, Michigan, resident scored 11 top-10 finishes in 68 starts as a driver, highlighted by a pair of fifth-place finishes in back-to-back seasons at Michigan International Speedway. He also worked closely with Brad during the early days of his racing career.

 
 
No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150
The No. 29 Cooper Standard Ford F-150 will mark the 20th anniversary of Bob's first NCWTS win with a replica of the truck he drove to Victory Lane at Richmond International Raceway in 1997. He made 86 NCWTS starts in five years as a driver from 1995-99. Bob also racked up eight victories and six poles as a Truck Series owner from 1999-2006.

BKR PR

Steven B. Wilson

