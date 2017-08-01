Brad Keselowski To Honor Family With Throwback Paint Schemes

Brad Keselowski will honor his family's rich racing heritage at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on September 3 with throwback paint schemes on the No. 19 and No. 29 Ford F-150s. The BKR team owner's father, Bob Keselowski, and uncle, Ron Keselowski, joined Brad on Tuesday night's Race Hub on FS1 to unveil the unique throwback paint schemes.

No. 19 Draw-Tite Ford F-150