Landon Huffman To Make NCWTS Debut with MB Motorsports

Determination, persistence, and talent have led Landon Huffman to yet another milestone in his young career. The 21 year-old from Claremont, NC is set to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut with MB Motorsports in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16th.



“We’re thrilled to have Landon in the #63 Chevy Silverado at Bristol,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “He’s done quite well for himself so far and we look forward to working with him. He’s worked very hard to get where he is today.”



Landon, the son of former NCWTS driver Robert Huffman, who now serves as truck chief on Brad Keselowski Racing’s #19 team, is coming off his first Late Model win of the season at Hickory Motor Speedway.



“I cannot thank Mike and everyone at MB Motorsports enough for this opportunity,” says Huffman. “It is surreal to know that I will have a shot in a truck after working so hard these past four years. It is a dream come true and a day I thought might not ever come.”



In addition to his Late Model racing, Huffman made his ARCA debut in 2016, qualifying fourth at the Berlin Raceway. While building his racing resume, Landon attends UNC- Charlotte, majoring in Marketing.



“I can’t wait to get to the ‘The Last Great Coliseum’,” adds Huffman. “I will do my best to represent MB Motorsports and their sponsors, as I hope this is just the start of our working together.”



The UNOH 200 will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Channel 90 on Wednesday, August 16th at 8:30 pm ET.

MB Motorsports PR