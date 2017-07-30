Bell Collects Fourth Win of 2017 and Takes Points Lead

Christopher Bell worked his way around John Hunter Nemechek with seven laps remaining and pulled away to a 1.964 second victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton's 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. on Saturday. The victory was Bell's series-leading fourth of 2017 and moved him past reigning Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter in the lead in the Truck Series regular season point standings.

The win was the third consecutive at the "Tricky Triangle" for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Owner-driver Kyle Busch won in 2015 and William Byron was victorious last season.

Stage One Recap:

Bell started from the third position, but lost one position on the initial start of the race. He regained the third spot on lap five and on lap 10 moved into the runner-up position.

He would remain second at the completion of Stage One behind KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch, who lead all 15 laps.

Stage Two Recap:

After communicating that his SiriusXM Tundra was "free into Turn two and the tunnel and tight off of three," Bell was summoned to pit road by crew chief Rudy Fugle. The over-the-wall crew administered a four-tire and fuel stop and returned their driver to the track scored in the fourth position for the start of Stage Two.

The Oklahoma native communicated that the changes made his Tundra "really loose" and he was only able to gain one position before the end of Stage Two.

Final Stage Recap:

After getting fresh right-side tries and fuel when pit road opened, the SiriusXM Tundra was scored in the eighth position when the Final Stage went green on lap 35.

Bell was running in the fifth spot when Busch brought out the third caution of the event when he got turned into the outside wall from behind. He remained in the fifth spot when a three-truck accident slowed the field again two laps later.

The talented wheelman collected two spots on the ensuing restart and three laps later moved into the runner-up position.

Bell set his sights on John Hunter Nemechek, who was over a second ahead, with 12 laps remaining. He quickly caught Nemechek and made a move for the lead with nine laps remaining, but was unable to complete the pass.

After racing side-by-side for nearly a lap Bell dove to the inside of Nemechek through the tunnel turn and came out of the exit of the turn with the lead. Over the final six laps Bell would open up a sizeable lead and easily went on to collect his fourth win of 2017.

KBM PR