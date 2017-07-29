Promising Race Ends Early for Busch at Pocono

When the green flag flew for Saturday's Overton's 150, owner-driver Kyle Busch rolled off the grid on the front row in the second position. Busch made the pass for the lead over fellow Toyota driver Ben Rhodes on the first lap of the race. During the stage Busch complimented his No. 51 Toyota Racing team by saying over the radio he had a great truck. When the caution came out to end the stage Busch had led every lap.