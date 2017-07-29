Promising Race Ends Early for Busch at Pocono

Owner-driver Kyle Busch led a race-high 32 laps in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Pocono Raceway, before an incident on track resulted in a 25th-place finish for his No. 51 Textron Off Road Toyota Tundra.
Stage One Recap:
- When the green flag flew for Saturday's Overton's 150, owner-driver Kyle Busch rolled off the grid on the front row in the second position. Busch made the pass for the lead over fellow Toyota driver Ben Rhodes on the first lap of the race. During the stage Busch complimented his No. 51 Toyota Racing team by saying over the radio he had a great truck. When the caution came out to end the stage Busch had led every lap.
Stage Two Recap:
- After a two-tire stop on pit road, Busch started Stage Two leading the field to green. Busch continued to be happy with his truck throughout the stage and when the caution flew to end Stage Two, he had led all 30 laps of the race.
Stage Three Recap:
- Busch started Stage Three by making a trip down pit road for four fresh tires and a track bar adjustment. When the field restarted on Lap 33, the No. 51 Tundra was ninth in the lineup. On Lap 36, Busch was caught in an incident on track that spun him into the wall in Turn 2. When the checkered flag flew, Busch was scored 25th.
