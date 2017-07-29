Tough Day for Gragson at Pocono

Noah Gragson was looking forward to contending for a win at Pocono Raceway, but it was not meant to be, as an accident in the final stage took him out of contention and ended his streak of top-10 finishes.
Stage One Recap:
- Gragson started his Switch Tundra eighth and finished the stage in the same position. As he came in to pit, he slid outside his pit box and since the crew began changing tires without pushing the truck back into the box, he incurred a NASCAR penalty and lost a lap to the leaders.
Stage Two Recap:
- Gragson restarted the race 25th, one lap down. He was able to regain his lap when the caution came out at the end of stage two. He pitted for four tires and returned to the track in 20th on the lead lap.
Stage Three Recap:
- After a caution early in the final stage, Gragson was able to move up to 13th place. Unfortunately, the "Tricky Triangle" lived up to its name with just under 20 laps to go. He was tapped from behind by Chase Briscoe and then Kaz Grala, which sent him into the wall with a hard impact in turn one. The damage to the Switch Tundra was too severe to continue, leaving Gragson in 24th place.
KBM PR