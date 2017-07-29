Tough Day for Gragson at Pocono

After a caution early in the final stage, Gragson was able to move up to 13th place. Unfortunately, the "Tricky Triangle" lived up to its name with just under 20 laps to go. He was tapped from behind by Chase Briscoe and then Kaz Grala, which sent him into the wall with a hard impact in turn one. The damage to the Switch Tundra was too severe to continue, leaving Gragson in 24th place.