Briscoe & Cindric Kept it Clean with Hard-Fought Top 10s in Dirt Derby Debuts

AUSTIN CINDRIC BREAKDOWN

Austin Cindric steered clear through the dust and mud Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway to score a 10th-place finish in his first-ever NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt race. The driver of the Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford F-150 grabbed his third consecutive top-10 finish in one of his most solid performances of the 2017 season. He also gained one position in the series championship standings, moving up to 10th.

Cindric kicked off his night by scoring a fourth-place finish in his 10-lap qualifying race and earning the 17th-place starting position for the 150-lap Eldora Dirt Derby. He successfully dodged three separate incidents during Stage 1 to finish the 40-lap segment in the sixth position. Crew chief Doug Randolph chose not to pit between stages, opting for track position over tires and adjustments. Stage 2 went green on lap 41 and, armed with better track position, Cindric jockeyed for positions among the top five, finishing fourth at the conclusion of the stage on lap 90.

Once again, Cindric stayed on the track between stages and he lined up in second place when the race went green on lap 91. Cindric cleanly navigated the chaotic restart and the three and sometimes four-wide racing as the intensity ramped up in the final stage. He had just moved up to sixth when the ninth caution slowed the pace on lap 120.

The green flag waved on lap 125 and Cindric struggled on the restart, but with good reason: his transmission was stuck in third gear. He did an admirable job over the final 22 laps, surviving two restarts including a frantic 10-lap dash to the finish. When the dust settled, Cindric had cleanly picked his way through chaos to finish 10th.

CHASE BRISCOE BREAKDOWN