Brett Moffitt Joins GMS Racing at Iowa Speedway

GMS Racing officially announced today that Iowa native, Brett Moffitt will fill the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) No. 96 Northland Foundations Inc. Chevrolet Camaro entry at Iowa Speedway.

This event will mark Moffitt’s second NXS event at his hometown track of Iowa Speedway. In his first NXS start, Moffitt collected a top-10 finish at the 7/8-mile track in 2012.

“I am really excited to be racing in my home state again,” said Moffitt. “I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity with GMS Racing and I’m very grateful of the support that the Iowa community has shown and put in to support this race. It would be really awesome to bring home a solid finish in front of my hometown fans.”

The No. 96 has been entered into four NXS events this season with Ben Kennedy behind the wheel.

“We are thrilled to have Brett Moffitt in the No. 96 at Iowa (Speedway),” said Mike Beam GMS Racing General Manager. “We are always looking to grow our program and the more drivers we can get in the seat the better. Moffitt is a class act and a very talented driver, we are honored to have him behind the wheel at his home track.”

Moffitt and the No. 96 Northland Foundations Inc. Chevrolet Camaro will take track for the US Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol on July 29th at 3:30 pm Central at Iowa Speedway. The event will be broadcasted on NBC and the Motor Racing Network.

