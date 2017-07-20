The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Eldora Speedway for the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby 150. The event is one of the most anticipated races of the season because it is the only NASCAR National Series event held on dirt.

The event will feature a unique qualifying format that could provide some intense moments as drivers try to earn themselves a spot into the main event. Here is how qualifying will work:

Each truck will run two laps in a single truck qualifying format to set heat race lineups.

Starting positions for the 10-lap heat races will be determined by the final results in single truck / two-lap qualifying. How this will work:

Heat one: 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, 21st, 26th, etc.

Heat two: 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, 22nd, 27th, etc.

Heat three: 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd, 28th, etc.

Heat four: 4th, 9th, 14th, 19th, 24th, 29th, etc.

Heat five: 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, etc.

All drivers must compete in their assigned heat race in order to compete in the 150-lap feature if said events are ran.

Drivers not assigned a starting spot after heat races will have another opportunity to race in the 150-lap feature. This is how their starting positions will be assigned for the last chance qualifier:

First heat race: 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, etc.

Second heat race: 2nd, 7th, 12th, 17th, etc.

Third heat race: 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, etc.

Fourth heat race: 4th, 9th, 14th, 19th, etc.

Fifth heat race: 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, etc.

The Last Chance qualifying race will consist of 15 laps. The top-two finishing drivers in this race will start 26th and 27th in the 150-lap feature.

Drivers that finish top-five in their respective heat race will automatically lock themselves into the 150-lap feature. Their starting positions will be determined by:

Top five from heat one: 1st, 6th, 11th, 16th, 21st.

Top five from heat two: 2nd, 7th, 12th,17th, 22nd.

Top five from heat three: 3rd, 8th, 13th, 18th, 23rd.

Top five from heat four: 4th, 9th, 14th, 19th, 24th.

Top five from heat five: 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th.

Starting positions 28th through 32nd will go to teams that have attempted all races since Daytona in February and are ranked highest in team owner points and will be sorted by the finishing position from the last chance qualifying race.

Any remaining team owner starting positions will be assigned according to the Camping World Truck Series owner points until provisional starting positions are filled.

There are 34 trucks entered into the annual event on dirt. This means that two teams will be sent packing after the 15-lap last chance qualifier.

Single truck / two lap qualifying will air live on FOX Sports 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The heat races and last chance race will air live on FOX Sports 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 150-lap feature will take place at 9:30 p.m. ET. live on FOX Business Network. However, if you do not receive FOX Business Network on your cable or satellite television subscription, don’t panic. If you receive FOX Sports 1 and have access to FOX Sports Go, even if you do not receive the FOX Business Network, you can stream the race at no charge.