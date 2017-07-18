Bobby Pierce Return to Eldora with MB Motorsports

Now that he’s won his third consecutive UMP Dirt Summer Nationals Championship, Bobby Pierce is ready to tackle the Eldora Dirt Derby once again with MB Motorsports.



Come Wednesday, Pierce and the #63 Premier Waste Services / 866-GET-A-PRO Metal Roofing, Carnaghi Towing / Allgayer / B&D Services / Gotta Race Chevy will take to the famed dirt track in hopes of capturing that elusive victory.



“We’ve come close the last couple of years,” says Pierce. “Hopefully this time we can put all the pieces together and park it at Eldora. That would be awesome!”



“Well, Bobby has almost won it twice now,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “Last year, we sat on the pole, led the most laps and if not for a transmission issue, were in position to bring home the checkers. The amazing thing is that Bobby was sick as a dog when he did it. It truly was an unbelievable performance on Bobby’s part.”



"There’s a lot of people who’ve made this deal possible," says Pierce. "All the guys on the crew have put in a ton of time getting the truck ready. They are an unbelievably dedicated group. I want to thank Premier Waste Services, 866-GET-A-PRO Metal Roofing, Carnaghi Towing, Jeff Allgayer at Allgayer, Inc., B&D Services and GottaRace.com, everyone who has come on board to support our Eldora effort."



During the race, MB Motorsports will be hosting not one, but two, contests on Twitter. Race fans must ‘Like’ team sponsors Mayhew Tools and Redback Boots on Facebook and follow them on Twitter in order to be eligible to win. MB Motorsports will post three questions about each company and their products. The answers can be found on their respective websites.



Also supporting the #63 MB Motorsports Chevy are Burromax, Champion Brands, Mayhew Tools, Redback Boots, Cartow.net, Timken, Curtis Toledo, Gaither Tool, Creepex, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Reikken, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Oakwood Tire, Arizona Mart, Willy’s Carbs, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.



The Eldora Dirt Derby will be broadcast live on Fox Business Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Channel 90 Wednesday, July 19th at 9:30 pm ET. Qualifying will be broadcast at 5:00 pm am ET on FS1, with the qualifying races starting at 7:30 pm ET and broadcast on FS2.

MB Motorsports PR