Young’s Motorsports to field two Truck Series entries at Eldora Speedway

Officials from Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that they will field two trucks for the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 19.

Announced Thursday, newcomer and Australian sprint car driver Max Johnston will drive the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in his series debut with partner support from BRANDT, a leading agriculture retailer and manufacturer of agricultural specialty products.

Sheldon Creed will drive the team’s second entry, the No. 20 United Rentals Chevrolet for his second consecutive Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. Creed, a native of Alpine, Calif. is a veteran of Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Stadium Super Trucks and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

Among the accolades for the 19-year-old driver include two back-to-back championships in the Stadium Super Truck Series in 2015 and 2016, an X-Games gold medalist in Stadium Super Trucks in 2015 and a former Dakar Rally competitor.

In addition to Trucks, Creed has competed in the Stadium Super Truck Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, ARCA Racing Series and Trans Am Series this season making him one of the most diversified drivers in the field.

Veteran crew chief Chad Kendrick will guide Johnston for his NCWTS debut, while current truck chief Andrew Abbott will call the shots for Creed in the 150-lap race.

“We are very proud and excited to field two trucks for Eldora,” said Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “Young’s Motorsports prides itself on bringing strong and competitive race vehicles to the track and the opportunity to bring two trucks to one of the most anticipated races of the year is really a chance for us to shine.

“Both Max and Sheldon have been successful in their respective racing series on dirt and Sheldon has been to Eldora before – so we’ll be leaning on him to help guide Max if he has any questions. The trucks look good and we’re proud to represent great corporations like BRANDT and United Rentals.”

Johnston who will have additional support Australian distribution partners BARMAC, a division of Amgrow Australia Pty Ltd, and GLOBE Growing Solutions says he is grateful for the opportunity to compete for Young’s Motorsports at Eldora.

“I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to race for Young’s Motorsports and BRANDT at Eldora Speedway,” said Johnston. “This is a good team who has the capabilities of running well and can guide me to a good finish on Wednesday night.

“A good night would be to see the checkered flag. A great night would be a top-10 finish for BRANDT, Amgrow and GLOBE who have allowed me this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Creed, vastly earning the nickname “The Showstopper” looks to improve on his 16th place finish from Eldora last year and believes Young’s Motorsports will give him the opportunity to do so.

“I’m glad to have another shot at Eldora,” said Creed, who drives for MDM Motorsports in K&N East and ARCA competition. “Hopefully, we can get our No. 20 United Rentals Chevrolet dialed in and have a good handle on our truck on Tuesday night that will carry over to qualifying, the heat races and the feature on Wednesday night.”

Wednesday night’s race at Eldora Speedway will mark the second time since their inception in 2012 that the team has fielded two-full race length entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since the season-finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway with drivers Scott Lagasse Jr. and Patrick Staropoli last November.

Young Motorsports PR