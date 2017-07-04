Fr8Auctions to Sponsor JJ Yeley in Two Race Deal with Copp Motorsports

NASCAR Veteran, JJ Yeley has partnered together with Copp Motorsports to compete in two Camping World Truck Series races, starting at Kentucky Speedway. In addition, Yeley will also compete at Eldora Speedway, in mid-July. Fr8Auctions will serve as the primary sponsor for both races.



Fr8Auctions is one of the largest live auctions in the country and represents some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in selling their excess inventory and salvage merchandise at their biweekly auctions. With a syndicate of buyers representing store owners, wholesalers and online retailers, Fr8Auctions sells name brand tools, electronics, apparel, appliances and other general merchandise.



“I am excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 83 Fr8Auctions Copp Motorsports Chevy for two races," commented JJ Yeley. "I'm looking forward to racing under the lights at Kentucky Speedway and then again at Eldora. I come from the dirt world, so it'll be exciting to get out there, sling some dirt around and hopefully come home with some great finishes."



"In business you try to partner with the best," Fr8Auctions founder Marcus Barela commented. "Fr8Auctions' partnership with Copp Motorsports represents another opportunity for us to do just that. We wish JJ and the entire No. 83 team the very best in their upcoming races."



DJ Copp, team owner said, "To say that I am excited for the next two races is an understatement! Having groups like Fr8 Auctions and a driver like JJ [Yeley] supporting the continued growth of Copp Motorsports means the world to me. Growing up a dirt racer only makes my next two races that much more special, knowing that we will have a solid effort for the only dirt race in NASCAR".

Copp Motorsports PR