Justin Haley No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Iowa Recap

After finishing both of Friday’s practice sessions in the top-10, Justin Haley qualified the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado in the seventh position for the M&M’s 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway.

The 18-year-old reported to his team early on that he started of loose but would tighten up throughout the run. At the end of stage one, Haley pitted from the eighth position for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment, and he would restart from the 10th position. He ran in the top-10 until coming to pit road under caution on lap 109, when he received tires, fuel and more adjustments to help with his handling. Haley fell out of the top-10 on the restart, after being too loose, ending the second stage in the 11th position.

Crew chief Kevin Bellicourt called for his driver to stay on track with the leaders, beginning the final stage from the 11th position. Haley once again fell back on the restart but worked his way back into 11th before the caution waved for the final time on lap 187. He came to pit road for four tires and several adjustments to tighten up the Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet on the restart.

Haley drove from 10th to fourth in four laps but was collected by the No. 51 truck as he got loose under the No. 24 coming to the checkered flag. The Winimac, Ind., native was scored in the 10th position in his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Iowa Speedway.

Quote

“I’m really proud of the 24 team tonight. We started off a little off on our set up but we were still good enough to stay up front and have a shot at a good finish. Kevin (Bellicourt, crew chief) made a great call at the end to pit for tires, and made a few adjustments to make sure we’d be good on the restart. That last run there was the best we had been all night and we were on track for a top-five finish until we got taken out. We’ve found our rhythm and I know the guys will have another fast Chevrolet for me in Kentucky.”

Additional Info

- Haley earned his fourth consecutive top-10 finish, and his fifth top-10 in just seven starts this year.

- He is 14th in the driver championship point standings, just 16 points out of 12th.

GMS Racing PR