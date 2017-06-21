USAC Champion Chris Windom to Make NASCAR Truck Series Debut

2016 USAC Silver Crown Series champion Chris Windom will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on Wednesday, July 19 at Eldora Speedway. Windom will drive the No. 36 Chevrolet Silverado for veteran team owner Mike Mittler.

The 26-year-old Windom has competed in each of USAC's three national racing divisions, Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget, dating back to 2007. He is a six-time race winner in the Silver Crown Series, including two victories at Eldora, the famous dirt half-mile oval in Rossburg, Ohio. He also has 17 career USAC Sprint Car victories.





"It's a thrill for me to make my first NASCAR start at Eldora," said Windom. "It's a track that is so meaningful to those of us in the dirt racing world. I'm honored that Mike (Mittler) and everyone at MB Motorsports are giving me this opportunity."





Adorning Windom's No. 36 truck are his longtime partners Fox Paving and Baldwin Brothers.





"We are very excited about adding a winning driver like Chris to our team for what we consider our most important race of the year," said Mittler. "We feel his experience at Eldora will give us an edge over our competition."

MB Motorsports PR