Austin Wayne Self looks for solid finish in Charlotte return

On the heels of a superb top-15 finish this past weekend at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) sophomore driver Austin Wayne Self (@AustinWSelf) returns to his AM Racing team looking for another solid performance in Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Last Friday night, Self made his second NCWTS start of the season driving the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado where the Austin, Tex. native steadily progressed through the 167-lap race and maneuvered a noteworthy 15th place performance.



This week, he’ll return to his home base AM Racing alongside new marketing partner Accu-Tech with hopes of earning his second top-10 finish of the season in the heart of NASCAR country.



“I’m really looking forward to Friday night’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with AM Racing,” said Self. “Even though I was driving for a different team, I’m really pumped right now after Kansas."



“We have a new marketing partner on-board with Accu-Tech and I really want to have a good showing for them and build some momentum for our upcoming races.”



Accu-Tech is a nationwide distributor servicing the voice/data, security, audio/video, and wireless markets through its 35 stocking locations. With its unique approach to the industry and ongoing dedication to grow with its customers, Accu-Tech has been the contractor's choice for the past 30 years.



Accu-Tech and their manufacturer partners are available for project planning and system design to provide a cost-effective solution while maintaining the highest level of performance.



To help prepare for Accu-Tech’s NCWTS debut, Self was one of several drivers who participated in a test session at Charlotte earlier this month. Spending the afternoon balancing their setup, Self and his team led by veteran crew chief Bill Henderson believe their notes will pay off Friday night.



“We spent a lot of the day and night working back and forth on the setup,” said Self. “Our race will be starting shortly before the sun sets, so keeping up with the track’s changing conditions is what we focused on."



“We really learned a lot though and the guys have been working extremely hard in the shop since then too. I feel as though our conservative approach to the test will allow us to hammer down for the race.”



Self, 21, has 24 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts with a career-best second place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2017. An 18th place qualifying effort at Texas Motor Speedway is his best time trials effort to date.



The N.C. Education Lottery 200 (134 laps / 201 miles) is the fifth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2017 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., May 18 from 5:00 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. A final practice session is set for 7:00 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., May 19 beginning at 4:45 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90).

