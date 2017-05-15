Kevin Donahue Has Solid Run in Blue Lives Matter Chevy

It was big weekend for Kevin Donahue, as he made his intermediate track debut in the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway, driving the #63 “Blue Lives Matter” Chevy Silverado. After a miscue on pit road cost the team ten positions on the track, Kevin battled back to finish 22nd.



“The whole experience was awesome,” says Donahue. “Being able get my first mile and a half track under my belt, and getting to hang out with officers from the Kansas City PD was great while supporting Blue Lives Matter. I’d like to thank everyone who helped out with the photo shoot, as that took a lot of coordination. Our team dedicated this race to Captain Robert David Melton and Detective Brad Lancaster, fallen officers from the KCPD.”



“Kevin drove a smart race,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “He never over-drove the truck, was able to avoid trouble on the track and earned praise from Troy, his spotter. He also put on a good show for our new partner, Kansas City Breweries Company, which joined us at the speedway. You can’t ask for much more than that.”



Blue Lives Matter is run entirely by active and retired law enforcement officers. In today’s evolving society, an increasing number of citizens fail to accept responsibility for their actions and attempt to escape the consequences through outward blame. Due to the nature of the profession, law enforcement personnel are seen as easy targets and are consequently bullied by slander, illegitimate complaints, frivolous lawsuits, and physical attacks. The echo of these negative highlights by the media and political figures have only further damaged community relations, which has greatly increased the inherent threat of the profession. We desire to change these wrongs to law enforcement and once again shed positive light on America’s heroes to help boost morale and gain society’s much needed support.



“We really appreciate the support we are receiving from MB Motorsports,” Blue Lives Matter National Spokesperson, Lt. Randy L. Sutton (Ret.). “They understand what we do and why we do it. They provide an excellent platform for Blue Lives Matter and we’re happy to have them as a partner.”



The Toyota Tundra 250 also marked the debut of Kansas City Breweries Company as a marketing partner with the team. “We had a great time with everyone at MB Motorsports,“ notes Sam Lipari of Kansas City Breweries Company. “They really deliver the demographic we are trying to reach. We’re very happy to be working with them.”



The #63 Chevy Silverado also received support from Winntec, Gateway Kartplex, Mittler Brothers Machine & Tool, MARADYNE® High Performance Fans, Mayhew Tool, Champion Brands, Reikken, Gaither Tool, Excel Bottling / Ski Soda, Timken, MechanixWear and WIX Filters.

MB Motorsports PR