Spencer Boyd Encourages Fans to "Protect Your Truck" With Ranch Hand Sponsorship

Spencer Boyd Racing announces that Ranch Hand Truck Accessories will join the No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado as an associate sponsor for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Throughout the two-week Charlotte home stretch, fans can find Spencer and Ranch Hand educating the public on how to “Protect Your Truck” with appearances in the local area.



Shiner, Texas based Ranch Hand’s number one priority is that you, your family and your vehicle are protected from the unpredictable. They’ve built a reputation in the truck accessories industry for making the sturdiest products meticulously engineered for durability.



“This is an exciting partnership with a trusted brand and honestly they have a stunning logo that will look great under the lights at Charlotte,” remarks Boyd. “This will be my first time in a race car at Charlotte Motor Speedway since my Legends Cars days so I’m looking forward to wheeling around this fast race track. We did joke that a Ranch Hand grille guard attached to the No. 12 Silverado might help me push my way to the front.”



Ranch Hand Vice President, Jerry Courtney said about entering into NASCAR sponsorship, “We recently unveiled a new logo for the same dependable products that built our company. It was time that we expanded our marketing efforts to reach truck lovers nationwide. We know that NASCAR fans support sponsors in great numbers, so it was a no brainer to join the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with this up and coming driver, Spencer Boyd.”



Ranch Hand will be displaying their products and Spencer will be signing autographs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Wednesday, May 24 at Hendrick Dodge of Concord (7630 Hendrick Auto Plaza NW, Concord, NC 28027) and on Thursday, May 25 at City Chevrolet (5101 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212).



The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 from Charlotte Motor Speedway can be seen live on Friday, May 19th on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

