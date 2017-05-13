Back On Track: Briscoe and Cindric Grab Solid Finishes at Kansas

Austin Cindric Breakdown:

A visit to Kansas Speedway was just what Austin Cindric and the No. 19 PIRTEK Ford F-150 team needed to get their 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on track. Cindric scored a 10th-place finish on Friday night at the 1.5-mile oval, his best finish of the season and first top 10 in 10 career starts. He climbed up to 15th place in the series championship standings, a gain of two positions, and sits just four points behind 13th.



The 18-year-old native of Mooresville, N.C., said before the 167-lap, 250-mile race that he wanted to post a solid finish, and the young driver did just that. Cindric started 16th and survived five cautions and a loose-handling Ford F-150 during the first 40-lap stage to finish 11th. He started stage 2 loose, but ended the run too tight, leaving him with a 12th-place finish at its conclusion.

Stage 3 began on lap 87 and once again, Cindric’s truck was a bit too tight. He was running 12th when the 10th caution slowed the pace on lap 128. Cindric pitted one lap later and crew chief Doug Randolph put on a set of scuffed tires (which had just 11 green-flag laps) and made another round of adjustments. He restarted 14th on lap 131, but pitted for a quick adjustment five laps later. He restarted in the 16th position on lap 138 and began marching toward the top 10. Cindric steadily worked his way through traffic and climbed up to 10th in the closing laps of the race.

