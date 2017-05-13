Spencer Boyd Earns Second Career Top 20 Finish in Kansas Speedway Debut

In somewhat of a homecoming race, Missouri native Spencer Boyd, brought the No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado to a 20th place finish with many friends and family in attendance. The running of the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway was Boyd’s first race of the season and the first time at this track.



“We battled all through practice and qualifying with an engine that lacked horsepower,” said Boyd. “Crew Chief, Jeff Spraker, and the Rick Ware Racing crew threw the kitchen sink at it including changing the carburetor just before the race. As we took the green flag I realized we had found the power that had been missing. Kansas Speedway has shades of Daytona so I was super comfortable running wide open all the way around this 1.5 mile track.”



Boyd would start the 167 lap event from 30th position as a result of his qualifying effort earlier in the day. With five caution flags in Stage 1, Boyd kept his No. 12 Chevrolet on the lead lap moving up nine spots to the 21st position after the 40 lap segment.



Pitting under caution between stages, the crew made a track bar adjustment and tire pressure changes to loosen up the truck. Boyd would start Stage 2 in 19th position. There were longer runs in the second 40 lap segment and at the end of it Boyd would find himself down one lap to the leaders in 23rd position.



The crew gave Boyd four fresh Goodyears to start Stage 3 in 22nd position where he would find himself for quite some time as the field would log laps after a lap 88 caution. Spencer kept the truck clean, but will fall three laps down in the 23rd position before taking the wave around when Ross Chastain’s No. 66 found the wall for the 10th caution of the race.



As Kyle Busch would drive to win the race, Spencer continued to persevere working his way up to a 20th place finish. He moved up 10 spots in the race, second only to John Hunter Nemechek’s 11 spots.



"What started as a puzzling weekend, resulting in a pretty solid finish," added Boyd. "I’m thankful my Mom was in the stands with our extended family to start the Mother’s Day weekend off right. We also snuck some fun in while ‘Crusin’ the Campground’ with our new Excessive Cart."



The 20th-place finish was Boyd’s second top 20 in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition with four starts under his belt.



Spencer and his Rick Ware Racing team will be back next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The fifth race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be Friday, May 19th and can be seen LIVE on FOX Sports 1 at 8:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.

