Peters Earns 13th-Place Finish at Kansas

Timothy Peters collected a 13th-place finish after 167 grueling laps in the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway. The fourth event on the 2017 calendar began with Peters and the No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota team posting the 16th and 17th-quickest times in Thursday's practice sessions. In qualifying, Peters and crew chief Chad Kendrick found additional speed and advanced to the pole round, earning the ninth starting spot. At the drop of the green flag, handling issues hindered Peters' quest for his first Kansas victory. The splitter of the No. 17 Tundra made significant contact with the track on the opening six-lap run which required an early pit stop to raise the front of the truck. Peters rejoined the field in 27th, quickly regained numerous positions and finished Stage 1 in 15th despite a tight balance. Stage 2 saw Peters pit for a second time to raise the front of the truck to aid the handling characteristics in addition to other various chassis adjustments. Peters continued to fight the same tight condition, and finished Stage 2 in the same position, 15th. Under the Stage 2 caution period, the Red Horse Racing team gave Peters the quick pit work needed to regain track position, advancing him seven positions on pit road. With four fresh tires, Peters restarted eighth on lap 87, and muscled his Toyota Tundra as high as the sixth position by lap 92. However, the tight balance persisted and relegated Peters outside of the top 10. Peters pitted for the final time on lap 127 for four fresh tires and started 10th on the evening's final restart. Despite the numerous adjustments, Peters continued to combat a tight condition on the final run to the checkers and finished 13th. After four of 23 races, Peters and the No. 17 team sit fifth the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings.

Start - 9

Finish - 13

Driver Points Position - 5

Laps Led - 0

Timothy Peters Quote:

"We missed the balance tonight and had to fight for every spot all race. We had the splitter on the racetrack to start the night and by the end we were just too tight to stay inside the top-10. Chad (Kendrick) and the whole team stayed with it and threw every adjustment we had at it tonight , but we could never quite find the balance we needed. The good news is we have another chance to make up these points next Friday at Charlotte."

RHR PR