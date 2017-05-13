All Sevens for Moffitt in Kansas

Brett Moffitt and the No. 7 Red Horse Racing team earned their second top-ten finish in as many races at Kansas Speedway in the Toyota Tundra 250. On Thursday afternoon, NASCAR Camping World Series teams participated in two practice sessions, where Moffitt put the 18th and 15th fastest times on the board. On Friday afternoon, teams returned under sunny skies for two rounds of single-truck, knockout qualifying. Moffitt transferred to the final round to put the No. 7 Toyota Tundra in the seventh starting position. The green flag flew just before 8 p.m. CT and as the sun set and temperatures cooled, Moffitt began to report that his Tundra was loose handling in the turns. The race offered plenty of opportunities to correct the handling condition with five cautions in the first stage alone and eleven total yellow flags. Crew chief Butch Hylton brought Moffitt to pit road under a lap 25 caution and the team changed four Goodyear tires, loaded the tank full of Sunoco race fuel and made several adjustments. Moffitt ended the first stage at lap 40 in the 10th position, earning one stage point. The No. 7 team elected to stay out during the stage break and began Stage 2 on the front row, in second position. Still fighting a free handling condition, Moffitt finished the second stage in eighth position, earning three stage points. A quick stop by the No. 7 team put him out in seventh position to start the final 87-lap stage. Moffitt climbed into the top five, but after several more caution flags and one final stop for four tires and fuel, Moffitt earned his second top-ten finish in four races in 2017, with a seventh-place in the No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra.

Start - 7

Finish - 7

Driver Points Position - 9

Laps Led - 0

Brett Moffitt Quote:

"We unloaded yesterday and we weren't very good, but we worked on the No. 7 Toyota Tundra all day on Thursday and they figured some things out and got it better for today. We strategized our way to a good finish and were able to earn some stage points and finish in the top-ten. It isn't exactly where we wanted to be, but we're working on it, and we had a good test at Charlotte (Motor Speedway), so we'll see what next week holds."

RHR PR