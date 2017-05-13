Tough Night for Gragson in Kansas

Noah Gragson had a fast Switch Tundra all weekend at Kansas Speedway. He started fourth, but issues with the clutch in the second stage of the race sent him to the garage with a 28th-place finish.

Stage One Recap:

Gragson started fourth, but five cautions slowed the first 32 laps of the race. He struggled a bit on restarts and told the team he needed the Tundra tightened up a bit. Crew chief Marcus Richmond opted to bring Gragson to pit road during the caution on lap 32 for four tires and a track bar adjustment so they could stay out during the stage break and regain track position. The strategy worked as Gragson stayed out during the caution at the end of stage one to move up to fourth place.

Stage Two Recap:

Stage two began on lap 48 with Gragson in fourth. He quickly fell back to 11th and told the team it felt like a tire was going down. He brought the Switch Tundra to pit road a few laps later as the right-rear tire came apart. Gragson also felt there was a mechanical issue going on so he pitted again. The team did not find a problem, so he returned to the race in 27th, one lap off the pace. A few laps later he radioed to the team the clutch was gone and he took the truck to the garage ending his night early.

NOAH GRAGSON, driver of the No. 18 Switch Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports:

Talk about your race?

"I thought we had a fast truck at the beginning of the race and I was just trying to figure everything out. I don't have much experience at the mile-and-a-half tracks working my way through traffic, so I was learning and gaining experience. We got up to the front at the start of stage two, but then had a tire go down and then it kind of went downhill from there. The clutch burned out which ended our night prematurely.

"It was a good learning experience. I'm thankful for the opportunity Switch, Toyota and Kyle Busch Motorsports have given me. I feel bad for my guys tonight, but I hope to make it up to them next week at Charlotte."

