With successful enterprise program, AM Racing to debutnew marketing partner at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Officials from AM Racing announced today that Accu-Tech through the team’s enterprise model will partner with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team in next Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway with driver Austin Wayne Self.

Accu-Tech is a nationwide distributor servicing the voice/data, security, audio/video, and wireless markets through its 35 stocking locations. With its unique approach to the industry and ongoing dedication to grow with its customers, Accu-Tech has been the contractor's choice for the past 30 years.

Accu-Tech’s manufacturer partnerships provide their customers access to the latest products to hit the marketplace. Their extensive inventory assures material availability when and where you need it.

This partnership marks a huge milestone for AM Racing, validating its ability to bring symbiotic or like-businesses together using their NASCAR team as a base for business and commercial networking. As part of their new relationship, AM Racing drivers will be traveling across the United States to the Accu-Tech branch locations promoting the distribution of Snap-Track products who joined the Mooresville, N.C.-based team last fall as a new marketing partner.

Over their 33-year history with industrial projects, Techline Manufacturing has become aware that there is a growing need for a limited width cable tray system for industrial outdoor applications that assembles with ease and fully protects the cables.

With input and support from today’s leading contractors, engineers, and cable manufacturers, Techline Manufacturing is pleased to present its newest product line, Snap Track. Snap Track is the first cable tray system to use patented push pin technology that snaps into place eliminating the need for as many nuts and bolts during installation and reducing labor costs for their customers.

“We’re very proud of our new relationship with Accu-Tech,” said AM Racing team Principal Tim Self. “In today’s marketing, business-to-business partnerships are key to success not only on the track, but off the track as well.”

“We have some very exciting programs and incentives lined up for the immediate future and look forward to utilizing our NASCAR program to not only strengthen our relationships – but open the door for additional partners to succeed in the enterprise model too.”

Austin Wayne Self, who led the AM Racing team to their career-best finish in the series with a runner-up performance in the season-opening NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb., is proud to represent a new partner.

“I’d like nothing more than to welcome Accu-Tech to AM Racing by give them a good finish next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Self who will make his second start at the 1.5-mile track on May 19. “I appreciate their commitment to not only working alongside the great folks at Snap Track, but their eagerness to explore and thrive with our AM Racing team.”

To prepare for the fifth race of the 2017 season, AM Racing was one of over 20 NCWTS teams that participated in an open-test at Charlotte on May 2.

