Christopher Bell will start on the pole in the Toyota Tundra 250 on Friday at Kansas Speedway. Bell, driving the No. 4 SiriusXM Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, posted a 30.363, 177.848 mph. in the final round of qualifying.

The pole will mark Bell’s second career Camping World Truck Series pole. His first came back in March at Atlanta Motor Speedway and went on to win the Active Pest Control 200. He led 99 of the 130 circuits.

The young driver comes into the event sitting second in points.

Matt Crafton will start right beside Bell in the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra. Crafton posted a 30.477, 177.183 mph. in the second round of qualifying. The series veteran goes into the evening sitting third in points and will look to capture his 14th career win.

Rounding out the top three starters will be Johnny Sauter in the No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet. Sauter posted a 176.765, 30.549 seconds in the final round. The series veteran sat third on the leaderboard when round one ended.

There were no DNQ’s as 32 drivers appeared on the weekend entry list.