NCWTS: Christopher Bell Captures Toyota Tundra 250 Pole Featured

12 May 2017
Camping World Series News
42 times
NCWTS: Christopher Bell Captures Toyota Tundra 250 Pole Getty Images for NASCAR

Christopher Bell will start on the pole in the Toyota Tundra 250 on Friday at Kansas Speedway. Bell, driving the No. 4 SiriusXM Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, posted a 30.363, 177.848 mph. in the final round of qualifying.

The pole will mark Bell’s second career Camping World Truck Series pole. His first came back in March at Atlanta Motor Speedway and went on to win the Active Pest Control 200. He led 99 of the 130 circuits.

The young driver comes into the event sitting second in points.

Matt Crafton will start right beside Bell in the No. 88 Menards Toyota Tundra. Crafton posted a 30.477, 177.183 mph. in the second round of qualifying. The series veteran goes into the evening sitting third in points and will look to capture his 14th career win.

Rounding out the top three starters will be Johnny Sauter in the No. 21 Allegiant Travel Chevrolet. Sauter posted a 176.765, 30.549 seconds in the final round. The series veteran sat third on the leaderboard when round one ended.

There were no DNQ’s as 32 drivers appeared on the weekend entry list.  

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

More in this category: « NCWTS: Toyota Tundra 250 Race Preview With successful enterprise program, AM Racing to debutnew marketing partner at Charlotte Motor Speedway »
back to top