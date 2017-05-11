Kansas City Breweries Company Launches Partnership With MB Motorsports

“It’s only fitting that Kansas City Breweries Company launch this partnership with MB Motorsports at Kansas Speedway,” says Ms. Teri Bricker, President of Kansas City Breweries Company. “We know the NASCAR fan base and our line of beers are a perfect match.” And so begins a new partnership for MB Motorsports as they enter a multiple race deal with Kansas City Breweries Company, producer of KC Lite™, KC Lager™ & KC Malt™ as "An American Beer".



“Terri’s right,” notes team owner, Mike Mittler. “Kansas Speedway is their home track, so there’s a definite synergy as we initiate this partnership with Kansas City Breweries Company. We’re very happy that they have joined us for a multiple race associate sponsor deal.”



Resurrected from the original Kansas City Breweries Company of 1905, there’s a lot of history in every can of KC Lite™, KC Lager™ & KC Malt™. Currently available across the states of Kansas and Missouri, Kansas City Breweries Company is growing rapidly and looking for distributors and retailers throughout the Midwest to continue their expansion.



“We offer retailers a quality product at an affordable price,” adds Ms. Bricker. “Beer drinkers have responded quite positively, giving us strong repeat sales.”



Kansas City Breweries Company launches its marketing program with MB Motorsports with the Toyota Tundra 250 on Friday, May 12th.

MB Motorsports PR