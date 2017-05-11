Tyler Young ready to get back in the saddle at Kansas Speedway

After the disappointment of getting caught up in a Lap 2 crash in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Young’s Motorsports driver Tyler Young has never been so ready to get back behind the wheel in Friday’s Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway.

Young, the Midland, Tex. native enters his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race of the season looking to duplicate his performance under the Kansas City lights, where an 11th place finish last May propelled him to a then career-high fourth place in the championship standings.

While Young isn’t contending for a championship run this season, the 26-year-old is still embracing the opportunity to put his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems / Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet up front and in the hunt.

“Man, I’m so ready to get back in a truck,” said Young. “We had a strong truck at Daytona and were wiped out before we even had a couple laps complete. I knew it was going to be a couple races before I had the chance to get back behind the wheel. My season though starts now.”

Even though he hasn’t been in the seat, Young has been one of the busiest drivers around. From concentrating on Young’s Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East program with development driver Reid Wilson to accelerating his partnership with friend Austin Hill at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Young has also spent a lot of time on Young’s Motorsports paint and body, which now boasts a new larger location adjacent to the team’s shop in Mooresville, N.C.

“It’s been a busy few months,” added Young. “Reid has done a good job for us. A couple top-10s to the start the season and our relationship with Austin is getting better and better with each race we are working together. I’m taking an active approach to make sure I’m in the best shape that I can be to get behind the wheel and our guys led by Andrew (Abbott, crew chief) have really put an emphasis on the truck making sure we can be good as we can be when practice starts on Thursday.”

Young will make his fourth career start at Kansas Speedway Friday night and eyes his fifth career top-10 run in the second mile-and-a-half track of the year.

“We like top-10s,” sounded Young. “I know the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a tough series right now, but we embrace the challenges and look forward to a good run on Friday night to propel us forward to the upcoming races at Charlotte, Dover and my hometown track of Texas Motor Speedway.”

In 72 career NCWTS starts, Young holds five top-10 finishes to his credit with a career-best sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2016. A sixth-place qualifying effort at Eldora Speedway in July 2015 is his best time trials effort to date. Young’s Motorsports has competed on the tour since 2012.

For more on Tyler Young, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com or click on his Facebook page. Young is also active on Twitter. You can follow and tweet with him @TylerYoung02.

Young Motorsports PR