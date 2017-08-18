Kyle Petty Charity Ride Rolls Into the Midwest

GILLETTE, WY – After beginning in Portland Ore., over the weekend, the 23rd Annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America made a few stops in Washington, Montana and Wyoming. After an overnight stop in Cody, Wyo., the 200 riders made their way to Ten Sleep, Wyo. before making their way east to Gillette.

At the Maverik Country store just off Interstate 90, the likes of Kyle Petty, Rick Allen, Donnie Allison, Harry Gant and many others were greeted by fans and spent yesterday afternoon signing autographs and taking pictures before heading off to their next stop in Deadwood, SD. By the time the journey ends in Milwaukee, Wis., the group will have logged 2,400 miles in a week.

What is the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America?

In 1994, Petty and three friends rode their motorcycles to a NASCAR race at Phoenix International Raceway. During the journey, many other friends began to tag along. By the time the group reached Phoenix, 30 riders had joined in.

This inspired the former NASCAR driver and now NBC Sports analyst to combine his passion for helping others with his love for motorcycles. As a result, the KPCR was born and has since engaged celebrities, Ride sponsors, motorcycle enthusiasts, fans and local communities to raise funds and awareness for Victory Junction. Since 1995, a total of 7,950 riders have logged more than 11.6 million miles across 48 of 50 states.

Victory Junction was established in 2004 in honor of Petty’s late son Adam. The camp, which is the Ride’s primary beneficiary and is located on 84 acres in Randleman, NC., provides memorable and fun camping experiences for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. Since the camp’s inception, more than 7,985 children have attended camp at no cost to their families and 24,870 children and their families have witnessed life-changing camp experiences.

Where’s the next stop?

This morning, the KPCR departed Deadwood and will continue to make stops across South Dakota that include the city of Wall and Badlands National Park. They will move on to Vivian before ending the day in Mitchell.

Day six begins in Mitchell with a stop in Sioux Falls before entering Minnesota. On the final day, the group will travel from Minneapolis to Milwaukee.

How can I donate?

Contributions can be made at one of the many stops along the route. You can also donate online at kylepettycharityride.com or mail to Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc., 125 Floyd Smith Dr., Suite 45, Charlotte, NC 28262.

Here are just a few photos from yesterday's stop in Gillette, WY, all courtesy of Katie Williams/Speedway Digest.

200 bikers arriving at the Maverik