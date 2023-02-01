Wednesday, Feb 01

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stage Lengths

Xfinity Series Schedule
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Daytona International Speedway 30 60 120
Auto Club Speedway 35 70 150
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Phoenix Raceway 45 90 200
Atlanta Motor Speedway 40 80 163
Circuit of the Americas 14 30 46
Richmond Raceway 75 150 250
Martinsville Speedway 60 120 250
Talladega Superspeedway 25 50 113
Dover International Speedway 45 90 200
Darlington Raceway 45 90 147
Charlotte Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Portland International Raceway 25 50 75
Sonoma Raceway 20 45 70
Nashville Superspeedway 45 90 188
Chicago Street Race 15 30 55
Atlanta Motor Speedway II 40 80 163
New Hampshire Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Pocono Raceway 20 40 90
Road America 15 30 45
Michigan International Speedway 30 60 125
Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course 20 40 62
Watkins Glen International 20 40 82
Daytona International Speedway II 30 60 100
Darlington Raceway II 45 90 147
Kansas Speedway 45 90 200
Bristol Motor Speedway 85 170 300
Texas Motor Speedway 45 90 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course 20 40 67
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II 45 90 201
Homestead-Miami Speedway 45 90 200
Martinsville Speedway II 60 120 250
Phoenix Raceway II 45 90 200
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2 Official Completion.
Last modified on Wednesday, 01 February 2023 16:23
