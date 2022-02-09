|2022 NASCAR XFINITY Series Stage Lengths
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|120
|Auto Club Speedway
|35
|70
|150
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|Circuit of the Americas
|14
|30
|46
|Richmond Raceway
|75
|150
|250
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Dover International Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Texas Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|167
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Portland International Raceway
|25
|50
|75
|Nashville
|45
|90
|188
|Road America
|10
|20
|45
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|40
|80
|163
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Pocono Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|62
|Michigan International Speedway
|30
|60
|125
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|82
|Daytona International Speedway
|30
|60
|100
|Darlington Raceway
|45
|90
|147
|Kansas Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|85
|170
|300
|Texas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Talladega Superspeedway
|25
|50
|113
|Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course
|20
|40
|67
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|45
|90
|201
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|45
|90
|200
|Martinsville Speedway
|60
|120
|250
|Phoenix Raceway
|45
|90
|200
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2 Official Completion.