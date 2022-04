Portland International Raceway Weekend Schedule

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY 2022

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ARCA MENARDS SERIES WEST

EVENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 1

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

Thursday, June 2

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

1:00 PM 7:00 PM BROADCASTING SET UP (MANDATORY COLD TRACK ENFORCED)

1:30 PM NXS ROOKIE MEETING (VIRTUAL)

2:00 PM NXS DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (VIRTUAL)

5:00 PM 7:00 PM NXS HAULERS ENTER (EQUIPMENT UNLOADING)

Friday, June 3

7:30 AM 5:30 PM NASCAR COMPETITION CREDENTIALING OPEN

8:00 AM 6:30 PM NXS GARAGE OPEN

8:00 AM 10:00 AM NXS INSPECTION IN PROGRESS

8:00 AM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (FIRE & SAFETY BUILDING)

8:00 AM 9:30 AM DRIVER TRACK WALK (NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES AUTHORIZED)

9:00 AM 5:30 PM VIP GUEST CREDENTIALING OPEN

** MINORS RESTRICTED (ENFORCED 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO ON-TRACK SESSIONS) **

9:00 AM 6:30 PM NXS VIP GARAGE ACCESS PERMITTED

10:05 AM 10:55 AM NXS PRACTICE (ALL ENTRIES)

11:15 AM 11:45 AM PACE VEHICLE CALIBRATION

11:30 AM AMSW CREW CHIEF MEETING

11:45 AM 12:15 PM TV TELEVISION EXHIBITION RUNS

12:30 PM 5:00 PM NXS INSPECTION IN PROGRESS

4:00 PM 7:00 PM AMSW CREDENTIALING OPEN

5:05 PM 6:00 PM NXS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (GROUP A & B / MULTI-VEHICLE, TWO ROUNDS)

Saturday, June 4

7:00 AM 3:30 PM AMSW CREDENTIALING OPEN

8:30 AM 9:00 AM PACE VEHICLE LAPS (NASCAR)

8:30 AM AMSW GARAGE OPEN

9:30 AM AMSW DRIVER / SPOTTER MEETING (SERIES INSPECTION TRAILER)

9:30 AM 10:00 AM AMSW HAULERS ENTER (PARKING ONLY)

10:00 AM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (FIRE & SAFETY BUILDING)

10:00 AM 10:30 AM AMSW ROOKIE TRACK ORIENTATION

10:00 AM 1:30 PM NASCAR COMPETITION CREDENTIALING OPEN

10:30 AM NXS GARAGE OPEN

10:30 AM 1:30 PM VIP GUEST CREDENTIALING OPEN

11:00 AM NXS VIP GARAGE ACCESS PERMITTED

11:00 AM 11:30 AM PACE VEHICLE LAPS (NASCAR)

11:30 AM 12:45 PM AMSW PRACTICE / QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

12:55 PM NXS GRID ACCESS OPEN TO PROPERLY CREDENTIALED GUESTS (PIT ROAD)

1:05 PM NXS DRIVERS REPORT TO VEHICLES (GRID LOCATION)

1:10 PM NXS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (DRIVERS STANDING BY CARS)

1:30 PM (4:30 PM) NXS RACE (STAGES 25/50/75 LAPS = 147.52 MILES)

4:10 PM AMSW DRIVERS REPORT TO VEHICLES (GRID LOCATION)

4:15 PM AMSW DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (DRIVERS STANDING BY CARS)

4:30 PM (7:30 PM) AMSW RACE (57 LAPS, 112.12 MILES)

6:30 PM Approx NXS HAULERS EXIT

7:00 PM Approx AMSW HAULERS EXIT

3/24/2022 (EASTERN) Pacific Standard Time