Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Weekend Schedule

LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM 2022

NASCAR CUP SERIES

EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, February 3

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

12:00 PM 2:00 PM NCS HAULERS ENTER (PARADE / EQUIPMENT UNLOADING )

4:30 PM NCS ROOKIE MEETING

5:00 PM NCS DRIVER / CREW CHIEF MEETING (VIRTUAL)

Friday, February 4

7:30 AM 7:30 PM EVENT OPERATIONS SET UP

8:00 AM 12:00 PM TIMING & SCORING SET UP

12:00 PM 1:00 PM TRACK LAPS (NASCAR)

1:00 PM 6:00 PM BROADCASTING SET UP (MANDATORY COLD TRACK ENFORCED)

1:30 PM 4:00 PM NASCAR COMPETITION CREDENTIALING OPEN

2:00 PM 5:00 PM NCS GARAGE OPEN

2:00 PM 5:00 PM NCS INSPECTION IN PROGRESS

Saturday, February 5

5:30 AM 6:30 PM *TUNNEL ACCESS LIMITED - APPROVED PERSONNEL ONLY*

7:00 AM 7:00 PM NASCAR COMPETITION CREDENTIALING OPEN

7:30 AM 7:00 PM NCS GARAGE OPEN

8:00 AM 8:30 AM DRIVER TRACK WALK

8:00 AM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (FIRE COMPOUND)

8:30 AM 5:30 PM VIP GUEST CREDENTIALING OPEN

** MINORS RESTRICTED (ENFORCED 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO ON-TRACK SESSIONS) **

8:30 AM 7:00 PM NCS *V*I P G A )RAGE ACCESS PERMITTED

9:30 AM 11:30 AM NCS PRACTICE (GROUP A & B)

11:30 AM 12:30 PM TV TELEVISION EXHIBITION RUNS

1:00 PM 6:30 PM FAN FEST

1:00 PM 4:30 PM FAN WALK (TRACK ACCESS)

1:30 PM 5:30 PM NCS INSPECTION IN PROGRESS

5:30 PM 6:30 PM NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND) (SINGLE VEHICLE / THREE LAPS ALL POSITIONS)

Sunday, February 6

6:00 AM 6:00 PM *TUNNEL ACCESS LIMITED - APPROVED PERSONNEL ONLY*

7:00 AM 3:30 PM NASCAR COMPETITION CREDENTIALING OPEN

7:30 AM NCS GARAGE OPEN

8:30 AM 3:30 PM VIP GUEST CREDENTIALING OPEN

** MINORS RESTRICTED (ENFORCED 30 MINUTES PRIOR TO ON-TRACK SESSIONS) **

8:30 AM NCS *V*I P G A )RAGE ACCESS PERMITTED

8:30 AM 9:30 AM PACE VEHICLE LAPS (NASCAR)

9:30 AM 10:30 AM NCS TEAM EQUIPMENT SET UP (TUNNEL ACCESS / INFIELD)

10:00 AM TRACK SERVICES MEETING (FIRE COMPOUND)

10:30 AM NCS GRID ACCESS OPEN TO PROPERLY CREDENTIALED GUESTS (ACCESS ROAD)

11:20 AM NCS DRIVERS REPORT FOR PRE-RACE (PERISTYLE)

11:25 AM NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (ALL HEATS)

12:00 PM (3:00 PM) NCS HEAT RACE #1 (25 LAPS)

12:15 PM (Approx) NCS HEAT RACE #2 (25 LAPS)

12:30 PM (Approx) NCS HEAT RACE #3 (25 LAPS)

12:45 PM (Approx) NCS HEAT RACE #4 (25 LAPS)

1:10 PM (Approx) NCS LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE #1 (50 LAPS)

1:35 PM (Approx) NCS LAST CHANCE QUALIFYING RACE #2 (50 LAPS)

2:00 PM 2:05 PM CONCERT SET UP

2:05 PM 2:45 PM CONCERT (PERISTYLE)

2:30 PM 3:00 PM NCS TEAM EQUIPMENT SET UP (TUNNEL ACCESS / INFIELD)

2:45 PM 3:00 PM NCS GRID VEHICLES (FRONTSTRETCH)

2:55 PM NCS DRIVERS REPORT TO VEHICLES (GRID LOCATION)

3:00 PM (6:00 PM) NCS RACE (150 LAPS)

4:00 PM Approx HALFWAY BREAK CONCERT (PERISTYLE)

6:00 PM Approx NCS HAULERS EXIT

12/21/2021 (EASTERN) Pacific Standard Time