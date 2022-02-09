Friday, Feb 11

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Wednesday, Feb 09 93
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
Track Stage 1 Stage 2 Final Stage
(ends on lap) (ends on lap) (ends on lap)
Clash at the Coliseum 4- 25 lap Heat races. 2- 50 lap Last Chance races.  150 lap feature with a
break at lap 75
Daytona International Speedway 65 130 200
Auto Club Speedway 65 130 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway 80 165 267
Phoenix Raceway 60 185 312
Atlanta Motor Speedway 105 210 325
Circuit of the Americas 15 30 68
Richmond Raceway 70 230 400
Martinsville Speedway 80 180 400
Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt 75 150 250
Talladega Superspeedway 60 120 188
Dover International Speedway 120 250 400
Darlington Raceway TBD TBD TBD
Kansas Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Texas Motor Speedway- All Star TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway TBD
Gateway Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Sonoma Raceway TBD TBD TBD
Nashville TBD TBD TBD
Road America TBD TBD TBD
Atlanta Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
New Hampshire Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Pocono Raceway TBD TBD TBD
Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course TBD TBD TBD
Michigan International Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Richmond Raceway TBD TBD TBD
Watkins Glen International TBD TBD TBD
Daytona International Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Darlington Raceway TBD TBD TBD
Kansas Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Bristol Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Texas Motor Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Talladega Superspeedway TBD TBD TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course TBD TBD TBD
Las Vegas Motor Speedway II TBD TBD TBD
Homestead-Miami Speedway TBD TBD TBD
Martinsville Speedway II TBD TBD TBD
Phoenix Raceway II TBD TBD TBD
Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2 Official Completion.  
Speedway Digest Staff

