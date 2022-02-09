|2022 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Clash at the Coliseum
|4- 25 lap Heat races. 2- 50 lap Last Chance races. 150 lap feature with a
break at lap 75
|Daytona International Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Auto Club Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|165
|267
|Phoenix Raceway
|60
|185
|312
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|325
|Circuit of the Americas
|15
|30
|68
|Richmond Raceway
|70
|230
|400
|Martinsville Speedway
|80
|180
|400
|Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt
|75
|150
|250
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|188
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|250
|400
|Darlington Raceway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Kansas Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Texas Motor Speedway- All Star
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|TBD
|Gateway Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Sonoma Raceway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Nashville
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Road America
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Pocono Raceway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Michigan International Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Richmond Raceway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Watkins Glen International
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Daytona International Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Darlington Raceway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Kansas Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Texas Motor Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Talladega Superspeedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Martinsville Speedway II
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Phoenix Raceway II
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 8.5.8.2 Official Completion.
