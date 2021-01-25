2021 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths

|2021 NASCAR Cup Series
|Track
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Final Stage
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|(ends on lap)
|Daytona International Speedway
|65
|130
|200
|Daytona International Speedway- Road Course
|16
|34
|70
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Phoenix Raceway
|75
|190
|312
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|325
|Bristol Motor Speedway- Dirt
|75
|150
|250
|Martinsville Speedway
|130
|260
|500
|Richmond Raceway
|80
|235
|400
|Talladega Superspeedway
|60
|120
|188
|Kansas Speedway
|80
|160
|267
|Darlington Raceway
|90
|185
|293
|Dover International Speedway
|120
|240
|400
|Circuit of the Americas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Stage 1 - 100, Stage 2 - 200, Stage 3 - 300, Final Stage - 400
|Sonoma Raceway
|20
|40
|90
|Texas Motor Speedway- All Star
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Nashville
|90
|185
|300
|Pocono Raceway
|25
|77
|130
|Pocono Raceway II
|30
|85
|140
|Road America
|14
|29
|62
|Atlanta Motor Speedway II
|80
|160
|260
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|75
|185
|301
|Watkins Glen International
|20
|40
|90
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway- Road Course
|15
|35
|82
|Michigan International Speedway
|60
|120
|200
|Daytona International Speedway II
|50
|100
|160
|Darlington Raceway II
|115
|230
|367
|Richmond Raceway II
|80
|235
|400
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|125
|250
|500
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway II
|80
|160
|267
|Talladega Superspeedway II
|60
|120
|188
|Charlotte Motor Speedway- Road Course
|25
|50
|109
|Texas Motor Speedway
|105
|210
|334
|Kansas Speedway II
|80
|160
|267
|Martinsville Speedway II
|130
|260
|500
|Phoenix Raceway II
|75
|190
|312
|Please note the Final Stage may be extended as outlined in Section 10.11 Official Completion.