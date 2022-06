Start: 26th

Finish: 30th

Driver Point Standings: 29th

Owner Point Standings: 32nd

Wright on his run at Sonoma: “I learned a lot in my first Truck Series start at Sonoma this weekend. We had a lot to overcome after starting towards the back of the field and after suffering nose damage early on, we made the most of what we had in our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado.”

Niece Motorsports PR