Toyota Racing – NCS Dover Quotes – Jimmie Johnson – 04.27.24
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB driver Jimmie Johnson was made available to the media prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday. JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 84 Dollar Tree/Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Have you gotten a chance to look at Erik Jones’
CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Alex Bowman Media Availability Quotes
ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at Dover Motor Speedway. Tomorrow’s WÜRTH 400 will mark Bowman’s 300th career NASCAR Cup Series start. Media Availability Quotes: OBVIOUSLY YOU MISSED THE RACE HERE AT DOVER MOTOR
General Tire 150: Zilisch triumphsfor first ARCA Menards Series victory
Top speeds. Tough crashes. Triumphant winner. Just another top start to a NASCAR weekend at the Monster Mile. Driving the No. 28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, 17-year-old Connor Zilisch notched his first career ARCA victory in the General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race Friday at Dover Motor Speedway.
Greg Van Alst Determined to Conquer Monster Mile Debut
Miles’ Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway can be intimidating for any driver making their debut at the demanding one-mile concrete oval. Undeterred by the daunting reputation of Dover Motor Speedway, ARCA Menards Series veteran Greg Van Alst is poised to conquer the challenges that may await him in Friday afternoon’s General
Chiaramonte’s Speed Impressive at Merced – Debuts New Car at Perris on Saturday
Always busy Braden Chiaramonte made the trek to the lightning-quick Merced Speedway last Saturday night for round #2 of the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. The teen impressed his fellow competitors and fans by winning his heat, placing second in the dash, and running second early on in
CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT BARBER: Team Chevy Practice Report
TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 FIRST PRACTICE RESULTS: 1st Josef Newgarden 2nd Pato O’Ward 3rd Will Power 6th Romain Grosjean 9th Scott McLaughlin WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes): Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet: “I love driving around this place. It’s a track I really enjoy and always have. It’s high-commitment. We’re
RCR Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway
Richard Childress Racing at Dover Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover Motor Speedway. Dale Earnhardt won three times, including a sweep of both races in
Morton Buildings Racing: Ryan Preece Dover Advance
Notes of Interest ● After securing his third consecutive top-15 of the season, Ryan Preece is set to tame the track affectionately nicknamed the “Monster Mile.” Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover (Del.)
NASCAR Weekend Preview: Dover Motor Speedway
Several Cup drivers head to Dover hoping to score their first win of 2024 Going from the massive 2.66-mile Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway high banks to this week’s Monster Mile at Dover (Del.)
Rick Ware Racing: Justin Haley/Kaz Grala Dover Race Advance
Justin Haley, Driver of the No. 51 Walmart Health & Wellness Ford Mustang Dark Horse ● Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Walmart Health & Wellness Ford Mustang for Rick Ware
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Dover Motor Speedway
Jeb Burton – No. 27 Bommarito.comChevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Dover Motor Speedway Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: – Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the scheduled 20-minute practice
Melvin L. Joseph Construction, Hero’s Haven, Meding’s Seafood and Trophy Tractor Join Forces with JD Motorsports and Garrett Smithley for A-Game 200
JD Motorsports is pleased to announce a multi-partner sponsorship agreement with Melvin L. Joseph Construction, Hero’s Haven, Meding’s Seafood and Trophy Tractor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at Dover
LeithCars.com Backs Brenden Queen for NASCAR Debut at North Wilkesboro
After years of dominating his home track in the Tidewater region of Virginia, rising Late Model Stock Car star, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, took a runner-up points finish in his CARS Tour rookie
MHR Reveals Christian Eckes’ Darlington Throwback Scheme
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) and Christian Eckes will turn back the clock to the 1950’s for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 10th. The defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) winner
Spire Motorsports Extends NCTS Schedule for Connor Zilisch
Spire Motorsports has partnered with Connor Zilisch and Silver Hare Racing to add three additional NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races to the 17-year-old racing phenom’s ambitious 2024 plans. All totaled, Zilisch will
Tommy Malcolm Brings Usac/Cra Point Lead Home to Perris Auto Speedway
While it seems like just yesterday, it was about 15 years ago that a small teen showed up at the sign up booth to race a street stock at Perris Auto Speedway.
U.S. military members, including Miss America 2024 and four combat aviation veterans,honored as dignitaries for Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 28
Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, is among the dignitaries to be honored before the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28.
Connor Zilisch Scores General Tire 150 Win at Dover
The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East joined forces Friday in a combination event at Dover Motor Speedway.