Speedway Digest - Home for NASCAR News

-
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Statement on Passing of Racing Legend Yarborough
A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on the passing of four-time Indianapolis 500 starter and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough. He died Dec. 31 at age 84: “Cale Yarborough was not just a NASCAR champion and Daytona 500 winner, he was one of the
-
Four-Time Indy 500 Starter, NASCAR Legend Yarborough Dies at 84
Cale Yarborough, who made four Indianapolis 500 starts during his legendary, championship-winning NASCAR career, died Dec. 31 in his native South Carolina. He was 84. Yarborough was one of the greatest stock car drivers in history, winning three straight Cup Series championships from 1976-78. His 83 victories are tied for
-
NASCAR statement on the passing of Cale Yarborough
“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel
-
Snow Leads Feature Count Going Into The Finale Of The 39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout!
Starting with 368 races to run, the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy has been whittled down to the final 49 rounds of action. Set for Sunday, December 31, 2023, the quest for the Golden Driller is the final race of the year in North
-
Soup Is Served At The 39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout!
Heat Races are done, and the soup is on at the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy, and the star of the show thus far has been Super Late Model ace, Ricky Thornton, Jr. Overcoming a rough start to his run in Hyper Racing
-
Statements on Passing of Indy 500 Winner, INDYCAR SERIES Champion de Ferran
Statements on the passing of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Gil de Ferran. He died Dec. 29 at age 56: “We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil de Ferran. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Angela, Anna, Luke and the
NASCAR Cup Series News
NASCAR statement on the passing of Cale Yarborough
“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record
2023 Season Recap: Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott, the 28-year-old NASCAR driver, had a challenging 2023 season. Despite being voted the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver for the sixth consecutive year, Elliott missed seven Cup Series
Richard Childress Racing and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Extend Relationship with Multi-Race, Multi-Year Partnership
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, the casual dining restaurant known for homemade American classics at affordable prices, has extended and enhanced their relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch, and the No. 8 Cheddar’s
Beard Motorsports Announces Plans for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Beard Motorsports announced today its plans for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. A total of four races make up the 2024 schedule for Beard and it begins Feb. 18 with the
UniFirst boosts primary sponsorship for 2024 NASCAR season
UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, announced
Lucas Oil Products Expands Relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch in 2024
Lucas Oil Products, a long-time partner of both Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines, will expand their partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch in 2024, the companies announced today. The
Xfinity Series News
The Dale Jr. Foundation Raises $1.3 Million in 2023
Nearly 70 groups, organizations and charities benefitted from the $1.3 million The Dale Jr. Foundation raised in 2023, the charitable organization announced, with an additional 59 organizations receiving in-kind support. The donations
Joe Williams to Lead Hailie Deegan’s Rookie Xfinity Series Season at AM Racing in 2024
Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Joe Williams Jr. will continue to lead the organization as crew chief and will guide Hailie Deegan in her inaugural full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season
JR Motorsports Solidifies Crew Chief Lineup for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
JR Motorsports has added a pair of crew chiefs to its roster for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the organization announced today, and both are former team members. Adam Wall will
Truck Series News
Ty Dillon Named 2024 Full-Time NASCAR Truck Series Driver for Rackley W.A.R.
Rackley W.A.R. announced today that Ty Dillon will take over the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Company and W.A.R. Shocks Chevrolet Silverado full-time in the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series (NCTS), beginning with
William Sawalich Expands Tricon Truck Slate in 2024
TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that William Sawalich will return to its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) lineup behind the wheel of the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in 2024. The
Highlighting Ben Rhodes 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Championship season
Ben Rhodes had a fantastic 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Championship season. He won his second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship in the last three years at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023.
Speedway News
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Statement on Passing of Racing Legend Yarborough
A statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles on the passing of four-time Indianapolis 500 starter and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough. He died Dec. 31 at age
Bill Warner Confirmed as Grand Marshal for Sebring SpeedTour
Racer, collector, photographer and founder of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Bill Warner will serve as grand marshal for the season-opening Sebring SpeedTour, February 22-25, 2024. “We’re honored to welcome Bill Warner
Formula E addresses status of Hyderabad E-Prix
Formula E and the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (now under control of the new Government of Telangana) are in discussions regarding the Host City Agreement signed on 30 October 2023,
Racing News
Four-Time Indy 500 Starter, NASCAR Legend Yarborough Dies at 84
Cale Yarborough, who made four Indianapolis 500 starts during his legendary, championship-winning NASCAR career, died Dec. 31 in his native
Snow Leads Feature Count Going Into The Finale Of The 39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout!
Starting with 368 races to run, the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by NOS Energy has been
Soup Is Served At The 39th American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout!
Heat Races are done, and the soup is on at the 39th annual American Waste Control Tulsa Shootout powered by
Statements on Passing of Indy 500 Winner, INDYCAR SERIES Champion de Ferran
Statements on the passing of 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Gil de Ferran. He died Dec.