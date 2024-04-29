-
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover
AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/QUAKER STATE FORD MUSTANGSTART: 11TH STAGE ONE: 19TH STAGE TWO: 20TH FINISH: 15TH POINTS: 19TH RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang, rallied back to net a 15th-place finish in Sunday’s Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Cindric, an admirer
-
Hamlin holds off Larson in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race for second Monster Mile win
Denny Hamlin won his second career Monster Trophy when he dominated the final stage on his way to a victory in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday. Driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin notched his third win of the
-
Evergreen Raceway Opening Day Is Just One Week Away.Sunday, May 5 Start of 2024 Season
The much awaited start of the 2024 season at Evergreen Raceway is just one week away, on Sunday afternoon, May 5, with an action-filled day of asphalt racing that will be headlined with the Tour Type Modifieds in a 50 lap/$2000-to-win feature. Also on the card will be the Harry’s
-
Troy Talman Scores April 28 NAPA Spring Sizzler SK Modified Feature Win; NAPA Spring Sizzler Postponed to Friday, May 10th
Stafford Speedway hosted the 52nd Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® on Sunday, April 28 with feature events for the SK Modified® and SK Light divisions. Troy Talman notched his first career Stafford SK Modified® feature victory with a thrilling last lap pass on Marcello Rufrano while the SK Light feature event
-
Kyle Dudley Achieves Two Major Milestones with Recent Late Model Win at South Boston Speedway
Kyle Dudley achieved two major milestones when he won the 100-lap Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division race on April 20 at South Boston Speedway to become the division’s fourth different winner in as many races this season. First, the win was Dudley’s first career South Boston Speedway win.
-
Rolex and Formula 1® Return to the Sunshine State
Formula 1® returns to the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, from Friday, May 3–Sunday, May 5 for the third edition of the Grand Prix™. The 2024 season is off to an exciting start as the pinnacle of motor sport continues to captivate spectators across the world. Rolex has been a
NASCAR Cup Series News
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover
AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/QUAKER STATE FORD MUSTANGSTART: 11TH STAGE ONE: 19TH STAGE TWO: 20TH FINISH: 15TH POINTS: 19TH RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang,
Black’s Tire Celebrates 95th Anniversary with Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway
Black’s Tire (BTS) will celebrate its 95th anniversary with the help of Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway. BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR’s top series, will be the primary partner onboard Daniel Hemric’s
Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Racing: Noah Gragson Kansas Advance
Notes of Interest ● Two months ago, in just the third race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson finished an impressive sixth. It was
Stewart-Haas Racing: Würth 400 from Dover
Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Finish: ●
Buescher 17th, Keselowski 30th in Hard-Fought Day at The Monster Mile
Dover Motor Speedway served as the 11th points paying race for the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with both RFK Racing drivers looking to build off a strong start to the season
RCR NCS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team Show Persistence Despite Adversity at Dover Motor Speedway 27th 23rd 31st “We fought hard today, but it
Xfinity Series News
Kaulig Racing Race Recap | BetRivers 200
AJ ALLMENDINGERNo. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro “We fought loose most of the day, just struggled there. Our guys fought hard all day. The third stage was probably our best stage,
Stewart-Haas Racing: BetRivers 200 from Dover
Race Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford) SHR Race Finish: ● Cole Custer (Started 11th
Ryan Truex wins second straight Xfinity race at Dover
The hometown favorite, Ryan Truex prevailed in a thrilling double-overtime finish in the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, leading only the two final laps to
Truck Series News
LeithCars.com Backs Brenden Queen for NASCAR Debut at North Wilkesboro
After years of dominating his home track in the Tidewater region of Virginia, rising Late Model Stock Car star, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, took a runner-up points finish in his CARS Tour rookie
MHR Reveals Christian Eckes’ Darlington Throwback Scheme
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) and Christian Eckes will turn back the clock to the 1950’s for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 10th. The defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) winner
Spire Motorsports Extends NCTS Schedule for Connor Zilisch
Spire Motorsports has partnered with Connor Zilisch and Silver Hare Racing to add three additional NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races to the 17-year-old racing phenom’s ambitious 2024 plans. All totaled, Zilisch will
Speedway News
Hamlin holds off Larson in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race for second Monster Mile win
Denny Hamlin won his second career Monster Trophy when he dominated the final stage on his way to a victory in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway
Evergreen Raceway Opening Day Is Just One Week Away.Sunday, May 5 Start of 2024 Season
The much awaited start of the 2024 season at Evergreen Raceway is just one week away, on Sunday afternoon, May 5, with an action-filled day of asphalt racing that will be headlined
Troy Talman Scores April 28 NAPA Spring Sizzler SK Modified Feature Win; NAPA Spring Sizzler Postponed to Friday, May 10th
Stafford Speedway hosted the 52nd Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® on Sunday, April 28 with feature events for the SK Modified® and SK Light divisions. Troy Talman notched his first career Stafford SK
Racing News
Rolex and Formula 1® Return to the Sunshine State
Formula 1® returns to the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, from Friday, May 3–Sunday, May 5 for the third edition
1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Set to Honor Rick Ferkel During Fremont Return on Memorial Day
Fremont Speedway will welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Memorial Day this year
CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT BARBER: Team Chevy Race Report
LEEDS, Ala. (April 28, 2024) – Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Good Ranchers Team Penske Chevrolet, captured the
McLaughlin Pulls Off Sweet Repeat To Lead Penske 1-2 at Barber
Scott McLaughlin proved Sunday there’s no strategy like pure speed to win an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. McLaughlin won the