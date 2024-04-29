 Skip to content
Kansas City weather

NASCAR Cup Series News

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Dover

By:
On:

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/QUAKER STATE FORD MUSTANGSTART: 11TH STAGE ONE: 19TH STAGE TWO: 20TH FINISH: 15TH POINTS: 19TH RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang,

Black’s Tire Celebrates 95th Anniversary with Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway

By:
On:

Black’s Tire (BTS) will celebrate its 95th anniversary with the help of Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway. BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR’s top series, will be the primary partner onboard Daniel Hemric’s

Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Racing: Noah Gragson Kansas Advance

By:
On:

Notes of Interest ● Two months ago, in just the third race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Noah Gragson finished an impressive sixth. It was

Stewart-Haas Racing: Würth 400 from Dover

By:
On:

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Finish: ●

Buescher 17th, Keselowski 30th in Hard-Fought Day at The Monster Mile

By:
On:

Dover Motor Speedway served as the 11th points paying race for the NASCAR Cup Series this season, with both RFK Racing drivers looking to build off a strong start to the season

RCR NCS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

By:
On:

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet team Show Persistence Despite Adversity at Dover Motor Speedway 27th 23rd 31st “We fought hard today, but it

Xfinity Series News

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | BetRivers 200

By:
On:

AJ ALLMENDINGERNo. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro “We fought loose most of the day, just struggled there. Our guys fought hard all day. The third stage was probably our best stage,

Stewart-Haas Racing: BetRivers 200 from Dover

By:
On:

Race Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford) SHR Race Finish:  ●  Cole Custer (Started 11th

Ryan Truex wins second straight Xfinity race at Dover

By:
On:

The hometown favorite, Ryan Truex prevailed in a thrilling double-overtime finish in the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, leading only the two final laps to

Truck Series News

LeithCars.com Backs Brenden Queen for NASCAR Debut at North Wilkesboro

By:
On:

After years of dominating his home track in the Tidewater region of Virginia, rising Late Model Stock Car star, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, took a runner-up points finish in his CARS Tour rookie

MHR Reveals Christian Eckes’ Darlington Throwback Scheme

By:
On:

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) and Christian Eckes will turn back the clock to the 1950’s for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 10th. The defending NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) winner

Spire Motorsports Extends NCTS Schedule for Connor Zilisch

By:
On:

Spire Motorsports has partnered with Connor Zilisch and Silver Hare Racing to add three additional NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) races to the 17-year-old racing phenom’s ambitious 2024 plans. All totaled, Zilisch will

Speedway News

Hamlin holds off Larson in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race for second Monster Mile win 

By:
On:

Denny Hamlin won his second career Monster Trophy when he dominated the final stage on his way to a victory in the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

Evergreen Raceway Opening Day Is Just One Week Away.Sunday, May 5 Start of 2024 Season

By:
On:

The much awaited start of the 2024 season at Evergreen Raceway is just one week away, on Sunday afternoon, May 5, with an action-filled day of asphalt racing that will be headlined

Troy Talman Scores April 28 NAPA Spring Sizzler SK Modified Feature Win; NAPA Spring Sizzler Postponed to Friday, May 10th

By:
On:

Stafford Speedway hosted the 52nd Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® on Sunday, April 28 with feature events for the SK Modified® and SK Light divisions.  Troy Talman notched his first career Stafford SK

Racing News

Rolex and Formula 1® Return to the Sunshine State

By:
On:

Formula 1® returns to the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, from Friday, May 3–Sunday, May 5 for the third edition

1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Set to Honor Rick Ferkel During Fremont Return on Memorial Day

By:
On:

Fremont Speedway will welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Memorial Day this year

CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT BARBER: Team Chevy Race Report

By:
On:

LEEDS, Ala. (April 28, 2024) – Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Good Ranchers Team Penske Chevrolet, captured the

McLaughlin Pulls Off Sweet Repeat To Lead Penske 1-2 at Barber

By:
On:

Scott McLaughlin proved Sunday there’s no strategy like pure speed to win an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. McLaughlin won the

